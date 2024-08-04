Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Confluent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Confluent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

