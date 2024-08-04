Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $541.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

