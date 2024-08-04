Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Receives C$11.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC lowered Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Copperleaf Technologies

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$11.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$885.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.94 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total transaction of C$52,769.60. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copperleaf Technologies

(Get Free Report

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.