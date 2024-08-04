Craig Hallum Boosts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $38.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 832,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

