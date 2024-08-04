Craig Hallum Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $32.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $25.53.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.92%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

