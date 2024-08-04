Cronos 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.01 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $7.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

