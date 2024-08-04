Curis’ (CRIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 243.03% and a negative net margin of 468.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Curis during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Curis by 79.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 380.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Curis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

