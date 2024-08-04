Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Currys Stock Down 4.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.
About Currys
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
