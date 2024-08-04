Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

DAN opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 176,778 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

