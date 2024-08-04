Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$109.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$109.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.