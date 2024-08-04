Desjardins Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$249.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$246.00 to C$249.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$246.92.

WSP stock opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$214.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$174.39 and a 1 year high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

