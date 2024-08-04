Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $75.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.3 %

ACHC stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

