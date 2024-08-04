Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,300 ($106.77) target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,847.33 ($75.22).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 3.3 %
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.