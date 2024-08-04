Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,300 ($106.77) target price on the stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,847.33 ($75.22).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 3.3 %

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 7,366 ($94.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,109.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,995.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,548 ($71.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,790 ($113.07).

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.