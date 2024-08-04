Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $13.64 Average PT from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,235,000 after acquiring an additional 588,460 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNB opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.