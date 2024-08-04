East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.23 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.61 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
EWBC stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.
Insider Activity at East West Bancorp
In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than East West Bancorp
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.