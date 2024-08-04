Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $280.26 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

