Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $123.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.4 %

EMR opened at $109.21 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 252,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 32,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 103,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

