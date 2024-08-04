Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 6.9%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Approximately 4,664,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,547,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.66 ($0.02).
Emmerson Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.14.
About Emmerson
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.
