Energizer (ENR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its Q3 guidance at $0.62-0.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.10-3.30 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

