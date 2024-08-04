Enhabit (EHAB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Enhabit to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Enhabit has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.120-0.430 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. On average, analysts expect Enhabit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EHAB stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

