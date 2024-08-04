Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Enovix Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ENVX opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 71.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 11,176.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

