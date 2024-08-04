Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Stock Price Down 47.1%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) was down 47.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About Ensurge Micropower ASA

Ensurge Micropower ASA provides energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications in Norway. The company offers solid-state lithium battery technology that enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. It serves hearables, medical and sports/fitness wearables, and home and industrial devices sectors.

