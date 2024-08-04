Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after buying an additional 142,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,956,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,623,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

