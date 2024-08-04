Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Equitable has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitable to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $39.18 on Friday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

