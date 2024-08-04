Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netlist, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Netlist in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Netlist’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Netlist’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NLST opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Netlist has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

