Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Symbotic Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 1.86. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

