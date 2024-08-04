ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.750-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. ESAB also updated its FY33 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ESAB. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 8.38%.
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
