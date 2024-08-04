Experian (LON:EXPN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

EXPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.80) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.05).

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Increases Dividend

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,492 ($44.92) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,390.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,796 ($48.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,645.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,467.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,466.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.82), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,670,722.41). Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

