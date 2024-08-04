FDM Group (LON:FDM) PT Raised to GBX 430

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 365 ($4.70) to GBX 430 ($5.53) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

FDM Group Stock Performance

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

FDM opened at GBX 420 ($5.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 613 ($7.89). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.97. The stock has a market cap of £458.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,729.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 123 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($640.79). In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($640.79). Also, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £8,648.01 ($11,124.27). Insiders purchased 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,064,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

