FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $700,291,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $292.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.18. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

