FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

FFD Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFDF stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About FFD Financial

Featured Stories

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

