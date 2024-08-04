FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
FFD Financial Price Performance
Shares of FFDF stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About FFD Financial
