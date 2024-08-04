FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading Down 1.4%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

FFW Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.06.

FFW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. FFW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

