Financial Analysis: WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) & Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology -3.32% -12.58% -8.00% Twilio -14.02% -0.21% -0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WM Technology and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Twilio 2 11 10 0 2.35

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Twilio has a consensus target price of $70.27, suggesting a potential upside of 11.79%. Given Twilio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than WM Technology.

22.0% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of WM Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WM Technology and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $187.99 million 0.77 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Twilio $4.15 billion 2.59 -$1.02 billion ($4.01) -15.68

WM Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio.

Summary

Twilio beats WM Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase. It also provides monthly subscription-based business software solutions, including WM Listings, WM Orders, WM Store, WM Connectors, and WM Insights as well as other add-on products, such as WM Ads, WM AdSuite, WM Customer Relationship Management, WM Dispatch, and WM Screens. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication. It also offers software products to build direct, personalized relationships with their end users, such as segment, a platform that provides tools for first-party data by unifying real-time information collected; and engage, an automation platform for the delivery of omnichannel campaigns. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

