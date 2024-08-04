First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

First National Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FXNC opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First National has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.75.

First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at First National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kirtesh Patel purchased 7,500 shares of First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,747.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kirtesh Patel purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $460,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Wilkins III acquired 1,700 shares of First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 292,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,661.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 22,469 shares of company stock worth $346,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First National makes up 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

