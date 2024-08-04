Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $62.99. 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Fleetwood Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

