Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Flex Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. Flex has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,570 shares of company stock worth $25,403,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Flex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.