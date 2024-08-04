Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $57.00 at TD Cowen

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.11.

FLS opened at $46.82 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

