Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Fluor Stock Up 0.1 %

FLR opened at $47.50 on Friday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

