FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $51.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $873,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,900,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.90 on Thursday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

