FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIP. JMP Securities raised their price target on FTAI Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

