FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Issued By Cormark

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.05 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.27.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 3.7 %

CHR stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a market cap of C$504.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$426.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

