FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Issued By Raymond James

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

TSE:TCW opened at C$5.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

