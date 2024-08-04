FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Alcoa Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:AA opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.