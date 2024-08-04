FY2024 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Reduced by Analyst

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $7.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.62.
CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.81 billion.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CGI Group
CGI Group Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CGI Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.