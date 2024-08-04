FY2024 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Reduced by Analyst

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $7.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.62.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.81 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

