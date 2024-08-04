FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Raised by William Blair

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hayward in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Hayward has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,393.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 214,991 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 711.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $3,606,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after purchasing an additional 491,971 shares during the period.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

