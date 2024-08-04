FY2024 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.98. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.