FY2024 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Boosted by Analyst

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the wireless technology company will earn $8.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.90. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Shares of QCOM opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average is $178.31. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

