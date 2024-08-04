FY2024 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Increased by Analyst

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIL. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.17. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.73 and a 1 year high of C$14.04.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.14. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of C$85.80 million during the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

