Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 500 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anne Sutherland Fuchs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $479.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

