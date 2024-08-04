Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 500 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Anne Sutherland Fuchs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of IT opened at $479.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
