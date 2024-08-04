Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $172.00 at TD Cowen

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $144.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Stock Down 1.8 %

GNRC stock opened at $142.87 on Thursday. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.